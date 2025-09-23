Inicio > news > Typhoon Ragasa downpours cause lake barrier to burst in Taiwan Typhoon Ragasa downpours cause lake barrier to burst in Taiwan By Excelsio Media on September 23, 2025 Also in news, taiwan, World Heavy rain from Super Typhoon Ragasa burst a lake on the east coast of Taiwan, with the deluge breaking a bridge and causing flooding in surrounding villages. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
