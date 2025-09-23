Russia needs to end war in Ukraine or face U.S. tariffs, Trump says

You Might Also Like ❮ ❯

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that if Russia does not end its invasion of Ukraine, he is prepared to impose “a strong round of powerful tariffs.” But, he told the United Nations General Assembly, European nations will have to enact the same tariffs. “Europe has to step it up. They can't be doing what they're doing. They're buying oil and gas from Russia, while they're fighting Russia,” Trump said. “It was very embarrassing to them when I found out about it, I can tell you that. They have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia. Otherwise, we're all wasting a lot of time.”