Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China and India

By Excelsio Media on September 10, 2025

Also in economy, European Union

President Trump urged EU officials to hit China with tariffs of up to 100% as part of a strategy to pressure Russian President Putin, according to a US official and an EU diplomat.
