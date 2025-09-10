Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China and India

Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China and India

President Trump urged EU officials to hit China with tariffs of up to 100% as part of a strategy to pressure Russian President Putin, according to a US official and an EU diplomat.

