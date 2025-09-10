Inicio > animals > Australia approves first vaccine to save koalas from chlamydia Australia approves first vaccine to save koalas from chlamydia By Excelsio Media on September 10, 2025 Also in animals, Australia A vaccine to protect Australia's koalas against chlamydia has been approved for the first time, a development that scientists believe could stop the spread of the deadly disease that has ravaged populations of the beloved endangered animal. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
