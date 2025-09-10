Australia approves first vaccine to save koalas from chlamydia

Australia approves first vaccine to save koalas from chlamydia

A vaccine to protect Australia's koalas against chlamydia has been approved for the first time, a development that scientists believe could stop the spread of the deadly disease that has ravaged populations of the beloved endangered animal.

