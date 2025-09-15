Inicio > Israel > Rubio urges Qatar to keep helping Gaza Rubio urges Qatar to keep helping Gaza By Excelsio Media on September 15, 2025 Also in Israel, Qatar, World Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Qatar to continue to play a 'constructive' role in resolving the Gaza conflict, speaking in Jerusalem on the same day that Arab leaders were meeting in Doha to respond to an Israeli strike. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook