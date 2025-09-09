Inicio > Nepal > Nepal’s prime minister resigns after violent protests Nepal’s prime minister resigns after violent protests By Excelsio Media on September 09, 2025 Also in Nepal, news, World Nepal’s prime minister has resigned following violent protests against a ban on social media and government corruption. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
