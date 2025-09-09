Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, blasts heard in Doha

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, blasts heard in Doha

Also in
Israel launched an attack on the leadership of Hamas in Qatar, expanding its military actions that have ranged across the Middle East to include the Gulf Arab state, where the Palestinian Islamist group has long had its political base.

