Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, blasts heard in Doha

By Excelsio Media on September 09, 2025

Also in Israel, news, Qatar

Israel launched an attack on the leadership of Hamas in Qatar, expanding its military actions that have ranged across the Middle East to include the Gulf Arab state, where the Palestinian Islamist group has long had its political base.
