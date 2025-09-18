Inicio > Meta > Meta launches first smart glasses with built-in display Meta launches first smart glasses with built-in display By Excelsio Media on September 18, 2025 Also in Meta, news, tech Meta launched its first consumer-ready smart glasses with a built-in display, seeking to extend the momentum of its Ray-Ban line, one of the early consumer hits of the artificial intelligence era. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
