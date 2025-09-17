Inicio > economy > Federal Reserve cuts key rate for first time this year Federal Reserve cuts key rate for first time this year By Excelsio Media on September 17, 2025 Also in economy, Federal Reserve, United States The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by a quarter-point Wednesday and projected it would do so twice more this year as concern grows at the central bank about the health of the nation's labor market. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook