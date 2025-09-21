Inicio > news > 'I forgive him': Erika Kirk on Charlie Kirk's shooter 'I forgive him': Erika Kirk on Charlie Kirk's shooter By Excelsio Media on September 21, 2025 Also in news, United States Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, in her own address said in the midst of her grief she was finding comfort that her husband left this world without regrets. She also said she forgives the man who is charged with killing him. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
