DNA from ancient remains in Colombia reveal unknown human lineage

Scientists in Colombia have discovered a previously unknown lineage of human beings after fully sequencing the DNA of ancient remains excavated at archeological sites near the country's capital Bogota. The group, called the Checua, after the area in Nemocon municipality where their remains were excavated in 1992, are about 6,000 years old and had never had their genome fully sequenced until now. Scientists are not sure where the Checua came from and what happened to them, and they have no known descendants.