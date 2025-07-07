Urgent search for survivors in Texas after catastrophic floods

Urgent search for survivors in Texas after catastrophic floods

Emergency responders continued searching for dozens of missing people in central Texas, as the death toll from catastrophic flooding over the July 4 weekend rises to more than 80.

