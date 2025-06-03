Inicio > fema > White House says FEMA is taking hurricane season 'seriously' White House says FEMA is taking hurricane season 'seriously' By Excelsio Media on June 03, 2025 Also in fema, United States The White House said FEMA is taking severe storms "seriously," following a Reuters report that the head of the agency, David Richardson, said he was not aware the country has a hurricane season. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook