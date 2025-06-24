Inicio > Google > UK plans to increase control over Google in search UK plans to increase control over Google in search By Excelsio Media on June 24, 2025 Also in Google, news, tech, United Kingdom Britain's competition regulator said it may force Google to rank businesses more fairly in search results, marking the first use of expanded powers to oversee the world's biggest tech companies. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
