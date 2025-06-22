Inicio > Donald Trump > Trump says US airstrikes hit Iran's key nuclear sites Trump says US airstrikes hit Iran's key nuclear sites By Excelsio Media on June 22, 2025 Also in Donald Trump, Iran, news, United States President Trump said the US 'obliterated' Iran's main nuclear sites in a major escalation of conflict in the Middle East. Tehran said it would reserve all options to defend itself. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
