Inicio > Donald Trump > Trump says Iran damage from US strikes 'severe', awaiting intel Trump says Iran damage from US strikes 'severe', awaiting intel By Excelsio Media on June 25, 2025 Also in Donald Trump, Iran, news President Donald Trump said that the damage to Iranian nuclear sites from missile strikes over the weekend was severe, though he also acknowledged that the available intelligence on the matter was inconclusive. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook