Texas startup sells plastic-eating fungi diapers to tackle landfill waste

Could baby poop and fungi work together to tackle landfill waste? That’s the idea behind a new product launched by an Austin, Texas, startup that sells disposable diapers paired with fungi intended to break down the plastic.

