Inicio > Israel > Netanyahu congratulates Trump for attack on Iran nuclear sites Netanyahu congratulates Trump for attack on Iran nuclear sites By Excelsio Media on June 22, 2025 Also in Israel, news, war Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated US President Donald Trump for the attack on Iran that he said would change the history of the Middle East and beyond. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook