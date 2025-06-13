Inicio > Iran > Iran strikes back at Israel with missiles over Jerusalem, Tel Aviv Iran strikes back at Israel with missiles over Jerusalem, Tel Aviv By Excelsio Media on June 13, 2025 Also in Iran, Israel, news, war Iran launched retaliatory airstrikes at Israel, with explosions heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, the country's two biggest cities, following Israel's biggest-ever military strike against its longstanding enemy. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
