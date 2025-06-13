Iran strikes back at Israel with missiles over Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

Iran strikes back at Israel with missiles over Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

Iran launched retaliatory airstrikes at Israel, with explosions heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, the country's two biggest cities, following Israel's biggest-ever military strike against its longstanding enemy.

