EU 'strongly regrets' US steel tariffs, says talks ongoing

By Excelsio Media on June 04, 2025

European Union trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said that he strongly regretted the US decision to levy 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum and that it does not help trade talks.
