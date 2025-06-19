Endangered black rhinos moved to Mozambique from South Africa

Endangered black rhinos moved to Mozambique from South Africa

on Also in , ,
Darted and dehorned for their protection, ten critically endangered black rhinos were moved from South Africa to Mozambique's Zinave National Park in what has been hailed as a significant milestone in regional conservation efforts.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)