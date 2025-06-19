Inicio > animals > Endangered black rhinos moved to Mozambique from South Africa Endangered black rhinos moved to Mozambique from South Africa By Excelsio Media on June 19, 2025 Also in animals, Mozambique, South Africa Darted and dehorned for their protection, ten critically endangered black rhinos were moved from South Africa to Mozambique's Zinave National Park in what has been hailed as a significant milestone in regional conservation efforts. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
