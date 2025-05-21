Inicio > Donald Trump > Trump confronts Ramaphosa with false genocide claims Trump confronts Ramaphosa with false genocide claims By Excelsio Media on May 21, 2025 Also in Donald Trump, news, South Africa, United States Reuters | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected US President Trump’s allegation that white people are disproportionately targeted by crime in his country. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook