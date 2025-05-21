Trump confronts Ramaphosa with false genocide claims

Trump confronts Ramaphosa with false genocide claims

on Also in , , ,
Reuters | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected US President Trump’s allegation that white people are disproportionately targeted by crime in his country.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)