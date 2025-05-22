Inicio > Argentina > Argentine steak exports drop as strong peso inflates costs Argentine steak exports drop as strong peso inflates costs By Excelsio Media on May 22, 2025 Also in Argentina, economy Known for its ranches, barbecue grills and huge per-capita consumption of steaks, Argentina has seen beef exports drop around a fifth so far this year as the embattled peso has risen, pushing up local costs in dollar terms. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
