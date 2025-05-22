Argentine steak exports drop as strong peso inflates costs

Known for its ranches, barbecue grills and huge per-capita consumption of steaks, Argentina has seen beef exports drop around a fifth so far this year as the embattled peso has risen, pushing up local costs in dollar terms.

