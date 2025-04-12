Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations of violating a ceasefire on strikes on energy infrastructure. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha accused each other of attacking energy sites, speaking at different panels at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Friday.
Russia and Ukraine foreign ministers trade accusations of striking energy sites
