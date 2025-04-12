Russia and Ukraine foreign ministers trade accusations of striking energy sites

Navigation
April 12, 2025 Excelsio Media
Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations of violating a ceasefire on strikes on energy infrastructure. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha‎ accused each other of attacking energy sites, speaking at different panels at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Friday.

