Excelsio Media by Nelson Alarcón - alarcónnelson
US and Ukraine reach mineral access deal, but no security promises

February 26, 2025 Excelsio Media
Ukraine and the U.S. have reached an agreement on a framework for a broad economic deal that would include access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals, three senior Ukrainian officials have said. A meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump could take place in Washington this week. One official said the agreement would provide an opportunity for Zelenskyy and Trump to discuss continued military aid to Ukraine.

