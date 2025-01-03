Authorities say three people died and 20 others were injured in a New Year’s fireworks explosion in a Honolulu-area neighborhood. Officials said the accident happened around midnight when a lit bundle of mortar-style fireworks tipped over and fired into crates containing other fireworks that exploded.
Rescuers find gruesome scene at a Honolulu home after a fireworks blast kills 3, injures over 20
Rescuers find gruesome scene at a Honolulu home after a fireworks blast kills 3, injures over 20
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!