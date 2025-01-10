Navigation
Excelsio Media by Nelson Alarcón - alarcónnelson
Home New York NYC United States 10 injured in shooting outside nightclub in Queens, New York, NYPD says

10 injured in shooting outside nightclub in Queens, New York, NYPD says

10 injured in shooting outside nightclub in Queens, New York, NYPD says
January 02, 2025 Excelsio Media
Share To:
About 15 people were standing outside Amazura nightclub at 11:15 p.m. in Jamaica when four men on foot approached the group of 16 to 20 year olds who were waiting to get into a private event. Three to four men opened fired on the group, Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera, said during an early Thursday press conference.

Share
Tags New York NYC United States

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
New York NYC United States

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)