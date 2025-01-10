About 15 people were standing outside Amazura nightclub at 11:15 p.m. in Jamaica when four men on foot approached the group of 16 to 20 year olds who were waiting to get into a private event. Three to four men opened fired on the group, Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera, said during an early Thursday press conference.
10 injured in shooting outside nightclub in Queens, New York, NYPD says
