Navigation
Excelsio Media by Nelson Alarcón - alarcónnelson
Home England World Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal
November 13, 2024 Excelsio Media
Share To:
The leader of the Church of England Justin Welby resigned after pressure had grown following the publication of a report into a serial child abuser linked to the institution. The report found that the church had known about allegations of abuse against John Smyth since 1982, and Welby had known since 2013, but had failed to report Smyth to authorities when he was informed.

Share
Tags England World

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
England World

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)