The leader of the Church of England Justin Welby resigned after pressure had grown following the publication of a report into a serial child abuser linked to the institution. The report found that the church had known about allegations of abuse against John Smyth since 1982, and Welby had known since 2013, but had failed to report Smyth to authorities when he was informed.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal
