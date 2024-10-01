Navigation
Six dead in shooting attack in Tel Aviv, Israeli police says
October 01, 2024 Excelsio Media
Israeli police said six people were killed in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening. Police said two suspects opened fire on a boulevard in the Jaffa neighborhood in southern Tel Aviv. The two suspects were killed, police said. The attack came moments before a massive barrage of rockets from Iran towards Israel, sending people towards bomb shelters across the country, including in Tel Aviv.

Tags Iran Israel war
Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

Iran Israel war

