President Joe Biden says he will not support an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear sites. Biden’s comments came after he and fellow Group of Seven leaders spoke by phone on Wednesday to discuss coordinating new sanctions against Iran. The White House said in a statement that the G7 leaders “unequivocally condemned Iran’s attack against Israel” and Biden reiterated the United States’ “full solidarity and support to Israel and its people.”
Biden says he will not support an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear sites
