Navigation
Excelsio Media by Nelson Alarcón - alarcónnelson
Home news Venezuela World US government seizes plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

US government seizes plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

US government seizes plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
September 02, 2024 Excelsio Media
Share To:
The U.S. government has seized a luxury jet used by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro that officials say was illegally purchased through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States in violation of sanctions and export control laws. The Dassault Falcon 900EX was seized in the Dominican Republic and transferred to the custody of federal officials in Florida, the Justice Department said Monday.

Share
Tags news Venezuela World

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
news Venezuela World

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)