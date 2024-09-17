French man admits in court to drugging wife so that he and dozens of men could rape her

A 71-year-old French man admitted in court Tuesday that for nearly a decade, he repeatedly drugged his unwitting wife and invited dozens of men to rape her while she lay unconscious in their bed. His wife of 50 years, who has divorced him since his arrest, also got to speak, telling the court that she feels completely betrayed. In a trial that has gripped France and raised awareness about sexual violence in the home and beyond, Dominique Pélicot told the court that he also raped his wife, Gisèle Pélicot, and that the 50 men standing trial alongside him understood exactly what they were doing.