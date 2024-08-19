Chinese and Philippine ships collide again in disputed waters

Chinese and Philippine coast guard ships collided in the South China Sea on Monday, damaging at least two boats, prompting mutual blame over a new flashpoint in their increasingly alarming confrontations in the disputed territory. An official from The Philippines said they were "disappointed", while a Chinese Foreign Ministry official said the incident had "seriously violated China’s territory and integrity".
