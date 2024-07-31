On July 31, eighty-five critically ill and severely injured patients were airlifted from Gaza to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for specialized medical treatment. This significant and complex operation, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the UAE government and other partners, marks the largest medical evacuation from Gaza since October 2023.
WHO and UAE Facilitates Largest Medical Evacuation from Gaza Since 2023
WHO and UAE Facilitates Largest Medical Evacuation from Gaza Since 2023
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!