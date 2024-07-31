Navigation
WHO and UAE Facilitates Largest Medical Evacuation from Gaza Since 2023
July 31, 2024 Excelsio Media
On July 31, eighty-five critically ill and severely injured patients were airlifted from Gaza to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for specialized medical treatment. This significant and complex operation, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the UAE government and other partners, marks the largest medical evacuation from Gaza since October 2023.

