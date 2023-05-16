Ukraine claims it has shot down six "unstoppable" hypersonic missiles overnight after Russia launched an intense air attack on the capital. Six “Kinzhal” aero-ballistic missiles were launched from MiG-31K aircraft, nine cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and three land-based S-400 cruise missiles targeted the capital, Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman said.
Ukraine shoots down six Russian 'unstoppable' hypersonic missiles
