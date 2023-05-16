Navigation
Home PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war Ukraine shoots down six Russian 'unstoppable' hypersonic missiles

May 16, 2023 Excelsio Media
Ukraine claims it has shot down six "unstoppable" hypersonic missiles overnight after Russia launched an intense air attack on the capital. Six “Kinzhal” aero-ballistic missiles were launched from MiG-31K aircraft, nine cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and three land-based S-400 cruise missiles targeted the capital, Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman said.

