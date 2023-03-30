Donald Trump to be charged over hush money made to porn star Stormy Daniels

Former US President Donald Trump will be charged over hush money payments made to a porn star just before the 2016 presidential election. The details of the charges he will face have not yet been released. A grand jury voted to indict him on criminal charges, after investigating a $130,000 pay-out to Stormy Daniels in an attempt to buy her silence over an alleged affair. He denies wrongdoing. Mr Trump is the first serving or former US president to face charges. He is also being investigated in several other cases.