Navigation
Home Donald Trump justice news United States Donald Trump to be charged over hush money made to porn star Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump to be charged over hush money made to porn star Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump to be charged over hush money made to porn star Stormy Daniels
March 30, 2023 Excelsio Media
Share To:
Former US President Donald Trump will be charged over hush money payments made to a porn star just before the 2016 presidential election. The details of the charges he will face have not yet been released. A grand jury voted to indict him on criminal charges, after investigating a $130,000 pay-out to Stormy Daniels in an attempt to buy her silence over an alleged affair. He denies wrongdoing. Mr Trump is the first serving or former US president to face charges. He is also being investigated in several other cases.

Share
Tags Donald Trump justice news United States

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
Donald Trump justice news United States

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)