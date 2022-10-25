Hundreds of thousands of Russians are being mobilised into the Russian army to participate in the military aggression against Ukraine. Recruits are promised to undergo months of training and to be well equipped, but in reality – they are immediately sent to the front line in Ukraine. Many of them get killed and captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The timeline of the Russian 'mobilisation-to-grave' – see in the following report.
Russian invasion has already killed more Russian troops than 10 years of war in Chechnya
