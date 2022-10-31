Over the past week, the Ukrainian army has shot down more than 40 Iranian kamikaze drones, a significant number of Russian missiles, and six helicopters. The result is hundreds of saved lives, dozens of surviving infrastructure facilities, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In total, Ukraine shot down more than 300 Iranian kamikaze drones.
How Ukraine successfully repels Russian missile strikes and Iranian kamikaze drone attacks
