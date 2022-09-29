Navigation
Home PutinWarCriminal russia Ukraine war Ukraine presented a draft of the international tribunal to punish Russia for war crimes

Ukraine presented a draft of the international tribunal to punish Russia for war crimes

Ukraine presented a draft of the international tribunal to punish Russia for war crimes
September 29, 2022
Share To:
In order to punish the Russian leadership for the war crimes, Ukraine initiated the creation of a special international tribunal, the draft of which has already been presented to the ambassadors of 30 countries. According to the organizers, we are talking specifically about the president of Russia and other top officials of the Russian Federation, who unleashed military aggression against Ukraine.

Share
Tags PutinWarCriminal russia Ukraine war

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
PutinWarCriminal russia Ukraine war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!