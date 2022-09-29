In order to punish the Russian leadership for the war crimes, Ukraine initiated the creation of a special international tribunal, the draft of which has already been presented to the ambassadors of 30 countries. According to the organizers, we are talking specifically about the president of Russia and other top officials of the Russian Federation, who unleashed military aggression against Ukraine.
Ukraine presented a draft of the international tribunal to punish Russia for war crimes
Ukraine presented a draft of the international tribunal to punish Russia for war crimes
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!