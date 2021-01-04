Take on 2021 with a sustainable - low-carb eating plan

A new year brings with it new opportunities to better yourself in all kinds of ways, including your health. Start by evaluating your at-home menu to make sure it aligns with your nutritional goals.





These recipes for Vegetarian Ramen Zoodle Bowls, Broccolini and Bacon Egg Bites and Flourless Salted Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies from Atkins offer better-for-you options that fit within a low-carb lifestyle that can help you eat right and make smarter choices in your kitchen. Each option offers a balanced approach to eating comprised of high-fiber carbohydrates, optimal protein and healthy fats. Plus, they're easily personalized, allowing each recipe to help you meet your goals regardless of what eating plan you're following and whether you're looking to achieve weight loss, maintain your weight or achieve optimal health.





Vegetarian Ramen Zoodle Bowls

Recipe courtesy of "The Atkins 100 Eating Solution"

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4





4 large eggs

ice water

2 cups fresh water

1 quart vegetable broth

5 ounces (3 cups) broccoli florets, cut into bite-size pieces

10 ounces (4 cups) spiralized zucchini

5 ounces (5 packed cups) baby spinach

1 tablespoon, plus 2 teaspoons, white miso paste

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil, plus additional for garnish, to taste

2 cups mung bean sprouts, for garnish

chili garlic sauce, for garnish

1 cup shredded raw carrot, for garnish

4 tablespoons crushed peanuts, for garnish





In large saucepan of gently boiling water, cook eggs 7 minutes then transfer to bowl of ice water. Drain cooking water from saucepan then add broth and fresh water. Bring to simmer over medium-high heat. Add broccoli and cook 3 minutes then add zucchini and spinach. Continue cooking until spinach is wilted and zucchini is crisp-tender, 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat. Ladle about 1/2 cup broth from saucepan into small bowl. Add miso paste and 1/4 teaspoon salt; whisk to combine. Return mixture to soup, add sesame oil and stir to combine. Add additional salt, to taste. Cover to keep warm.





Remove eggs from ice bath; peel then cut in half lengthwise. Ladle 2 cups soup into four serving bowls. Top each portion with one egg and 1/2 cup sprouts. Drizzle with chili garlic sauce and additional sesame oil, to taste. Top each serving with 1/4 cup shredded carrot and 1 tablespoon crushed peanuts.





Nutritional information per serving: 10 grams net carbs; 17 grams total carbs; 7 grams fiber; 16 grams protein; 13 grams fat; 253 calories.





Broccolini and Bacon Egg Bites

Recipe courtesy of "The Atkins 100 Eating Solution"

Total time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4





Nonstick cooking spray

5 slices (4 ounces) no-sugar- added bacon

5 large eggs

3 ounces cream cheese

2 tablespoons feta cheese

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

4 1/2 ounces broccolini (5-7 stalks), stalks and florets thinly sliced

1 tablespoon water

1 1/2 cups baby arugula

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup fresh blueberries





Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly coat eight silicone egg-bite mold cups or eight cups of standard nonstick muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray and set in large baking pan.





In large nonstick skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until golden, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate to drain. Chop bacon into small pieces.





In blender, puree eggs, cream cheese, feta cheese, hot sauce and 1/4 teaspoon salt until smooth. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon fat from skillet. Add broccolini, water and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until broccolini is tender, 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat.





Fill each egg cup with 1 teaspoon bacon and 1 tablespoon broccolini. Top with egg mixture, filling cups to about 1/8 inch from top. Add just enough boiled water to baking pan to come halfway up sides of molds.





Bake egg bites until set, 20-25 minutes. Take pan from oven then take molds from water bath. Let egg bites cool then remove from molds.





In medium bowl, toss arugula, lemon juice, oil and salt and pepper, to taste. Place 3/4 cup salad, two egg bites and 1/4 cup blueberries on four plates and serve.





Nutritional information per serving: 9 grams net carbs; 11 grams total carbs; 2 grams fiber; 14 grams protein; 34 grams fat; 400 calories.





Flourless Salted Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Recipe courtesy of "The Atkins 100 Eating Solution"

Total time: 50 minutes

Yield: 24 cookies





1 cup sugar-free smooth or creamy peanut butter

2 teaspoons stevia extract powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup sugar-free semisweet chocolate chips

1 teaspoon flaky sea salt





Set oven racks in upper- and lower-third positions. Preheat oven to 350 F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.





In medium bowl, use handheld electric mixer on medium speed to beat peanut butter, stevia, baking soda and salt, scraping down sides if needed, until well combined, about 1 minute. Reduce speed to low, add egg and vanilla extract; beat until combined.





Shape dough into 24 balls (about 1 tablespoon each) and place 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Using tines of fork, carefully flatten each ball, creating crisscross pattern.





Bake, rotating cookie sheets from top to bottom and back to front halfway through, until edges begin to brown and cookies are set, 7-9 minutes. Cookies should not be browned. Let cool 10 minutes on cookie sheets then carefully transfer to cooling rack to cool completely.





In small microwave-safe bowl, add chocolate chips and microwave on high in 20-second increments, stirring after each, until melted, about 1 minute.





Dip dry fork into chocolate then drizzle over cookies. Sprinkle with sea salt.





Nutritional information per serving (1 cookie): 1.5 grams net carbs; 3 grams total carbs; 1.5 grams fiber; 3 grams protein; 6.5 grams fat; 79 calories.





An Easy-to-Follow Food Guide

The latest science continues to support the many health benefits of a low-carb approach to eating beyond just weight loss. Simply reducing your carb and sugar intake by two-thirds over the "Standard American Diet" helps avoid the development of obesity, metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.





While many eating approaches can be vague in their approach, "The Atkins 100 Eating Solution's" fan-favorite program provides a clear-cut way to control your carb intake with 100 grams of net carbs (the total carbohydrate content of the food minus the fiber content and sugar alcohols) and shows you how to make delicious and satisfying food choices that lessen their impact on your blood sugar. This personalized approach is a way of eating you can follow for life.





With cutting-edge research and delicious recipes, this book provides a variety of foods with plenty of room for personalization. This easy-to-use guide, written by Colette Heimowitz, the company's vice president of nutrition and education, can also show you how the plan can be modified to fit in with most ways of eating, including vegetarian, Paleo, Mediterranean and more regardless of food preferences, lifestyle or cooking abilities.