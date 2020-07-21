Navigation
COVID-19 today's figures in the US (July 21, 2020)

July 21, 2020
This are the figures in the Unites States according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) - July 21, 2020.

Total Confirmed cases
3.831.591

US deaths 
140.914 

US recovered
1.160.087

Total Test Results in US

46.469.524
July 20, 2020

Total Confirmed cases
3.774.769

 US deaths 
140.563 

 US recovered
1.131.121

 Total Test Results in US
45.734.327

