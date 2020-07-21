COVID-19 today's figures in the US (July 21, 2020)
July 21, 2020
This are the figures in the Unites States according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) - July 21, 2020. Total Confirmed cases 3.831.591 US deaths 140.914 US recovered 1.160.087 Total Test Results in US
46.469.524 July 20, 2020 Total Confirmed cases 3.774.769 US deaths 140.563 US recovered 1.131.121 Total Test Results in US 45.734.327
