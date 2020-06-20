Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his country is 'hurt and angry' following Monday's border fight with Chinese troops in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Each side blames the other for the violence - the deadliest clash in the disputed Himalayan border region in four decades. The prime minister has warned he's given the Indian army free reign to respond to any new aggression from China.
