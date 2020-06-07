Tensions have been building along India's disputed border with China. The Line of Actual Control (LAC) separating the two countries is not a hard frontier, and India and China have never agreed on where their shared border should lie.
Mexico is reopening, but those handling the dead say the Coronavirus epidemic there is far from over. Crematoriums and funeral homes are overwhelmed, and mortality data shows the death toll is far higher than official numbers.
