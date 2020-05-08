U.S. job losses in April worst since Great Depression May 08, 2020 The latest figures from the Labor Department show the U.S. economy losing 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression. Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Labels economy United States Labels: economy United States Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks!
