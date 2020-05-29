 Skip to main content

President Trump cuts ties with WHO, goes after China

President Donald Trump took punitive actions against China on Friday as well as terminating the U.S. relationship wiith the World Health Organization.

Popular posts from this blog

New documentaries to watch on Netflix during June

Here’s a look at some of our best in class documentary films and series premiering on Netflix over June.
At least 80 million children under one at risk of diseases such as diphtheria, measles and polio

COVID 19 is disrupting life-saving immunization services around the world, putting millions of children – in rich and poor countries alike – at risk of diseases like diphtheria, measles and polio.
US says Hong Kong 'no longer autonomous from China'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his government no longer considers Hong Kong to be autonomous from China, as Beijing approved the proposal for a national security law to be imposed on the city.
U.S. brings forward travel ban as Brazil surpasses its daily death toll

The White House on Monday brought forward by two days restrictions on travel to the United States from Brazil as the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the South American nation surpassed the U.S. daily toll.
Pakistan jet with 98 aboard crashes in Karachi

A jetliner carrying 98 people crashed in a crowded neighborhood near the airport in Pakistan's port city of Karachi after an apparent engine failure during landing.
