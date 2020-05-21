How safe is cabin air?

Trials are going ahead to see if dogs could provide a non-invasive way of detecting the coronavirus. Six dogs - labradors and cocker spaniels - will be given samples of the odour of COVID-19 patients from London hospitals, and taught to distinguish their smell from that of people who are not infected. The British government has allocated £500,000 in funding for the trials, which will be part of research into possible ways to detect the virus early.

