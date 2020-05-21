UK health workers begin hydroxychloroquine trial

British healthcare workers will begin taking part in a University of Oxford-led international trial of two anti-malarial drugs to see if they can prevent COVID-19, including one U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking.
Trials are going ahead to see if dogs could provide a non-invasive way of detecting the coronavirus.
Six dogs - labradors and cocker spaniels - will be given samples of the odour of COVID-19 patients from London hospitals, and taught to distinguish their smell from that of people who are not infected.
The British government has allocated £500,000 in funding for the trials, which will be part of research into possible ways to detect the virus early.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!