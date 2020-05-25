COVID-19 tracing apps: False hope and hidden dangers?

Taiwan cannot accept becoming part of China under its ‘one country, two systems’ offer of autonomy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday as she was sworn in for her second and final term in office.
NASA is naming its next-generation space telescope currently under development, the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST), in honor of Nancy Grace Roman, NASA’s first chief astronomer, who paved the way for space telescopes focused on the broader universe.
Pressure on Brazil's embattled President Jair Bolsonaro has intensified after the Supreme Court's release of an explosive video. The recording of a cabinet meeting shows the president on a profane rant as he expresses frustration over his inability to replace law enforcement officials. It was released as part of a probe into allegations that Bolsonaro tried to interfere in federal police investigations into his sons.
China's annual parliamentary meeting has been officially opened in Beijing and it's expected that national security legislation for Hong Kong will be discussed during the seven-day session according to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.
