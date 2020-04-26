Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street

President Trump has announced he wants a temporary ban on all immigration into the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, to protect American jobs. He is planning to sign an executive order but it is likely to face legal challenges.
Hydroxychloroquin and related drugs have been boosted as a 'game changer' by US President Donald Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro. But doctors aren't so sure. Some patients stricken with COVID-19 have improved after taking the drug, but a recent study suggests the medication could lead to heart problems.
