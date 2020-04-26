Children in Spain leave homes for first time in 6 weeks
Spain, which has had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, is allowing children to leave their homes, if they're with an adult, for the first time in six weeks. There have been more than 23,000 confirmed deaths in the country.
President Trump has announced he wants a temporary ban on all immigration into the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, to protect American jobs. He is planning to sign an executive order but it is likely to face legal challenges.
Hydroxychloroquin and related drugs have been boosted as a 'game changer' by US President Donald Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro. But doctors aren't so sure. Some patients stricken with COVID-19 have improved after taking the drug, but a recent study suggests the medication could lead to heart problems.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!