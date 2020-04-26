 Skip to main content

Children in Spain leave homes for first time in 6 weeks

Spain, which has had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, is allowing children to leave their homes, if they're with an adult, for the first time in six weeks. There have been more than 23,000 confirmed deaths in the country.

